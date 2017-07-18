Patterson 10-year-old All-Star Landon Lipari hits a pitch during District 3 Tournament action earlier this month. Patterson finished the weekend 2-1 at the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional in Ruston, dropping its first game Sunday to Ville Platte. Patterson will play Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Ruston in an elimination contest. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Patterson, Morgan City still alive in Triple AAA regional tournaments
The Patterson and Morgan City 10-year-old All-Star teams remain alive in regional play, but both will be trying to fight their way out of the elimination bracket as each lost their
games Sunday.
Both teams finished the weekend 2-1.
At the South Regional in Ruston, Patterson opened play with a 10-0 victory against the Monroe Americans Friday before rallying in its final at bat to defeat Ruston, 8-7, Saturday. The local squad fell Sunday to Ville Platte, 18-4. T h a t m e a n s Patterson falls to t h e e l i m i n a t i o n bracket where it will play Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Ruston.
Meanwhile, in West Monroe, Morgan City started the weekend with a 10-6 victory against Haughton Friday before routing West Carroll, 20-7, Saturday. Sunday, Morgan City fell to Girard, 7-4. Morgan City will return to action today at 5:30 p.m. when it faces West Carroll in an elimination game.
The north and south regionals will conclude Tuesday evening, and the winners from each will advance to play in Alexandria, beginning Friday, in a best, two-out-of-three series for the state title.
Look for more on each team, including stats from the weekend, in Tuesday’s newspaper.