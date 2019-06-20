Patterson 8U, 6U All-Stars to begin state tourney play

The Patterson 8U Baseball All-Stars will begin play in the Cal Ripken 8U State Tournament in Luling Thursday night. Team members are, kneeling from left, Myles Mouton, Bohan Dehart, Aaron Cage, Brayden Espinal, Ethan Matte and Kai Duval. On the middle row are Maden Rodriguez, Mason Blanco, Tate Mouton, Jade Sigue, Hayden Walker and Logan Collins. On the back row are head coach Blake Rodriguez and assistant coaches Duane Blanco, Tito Espinal and Jade Sigue. (Submitted Photo)