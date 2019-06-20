The Patterson 8U Baseball All-Stars will begin play in the Cal Ripken 8U State Tournament in Luling Thursday night. Team members are, kneeling from left, Myles Mouton, Bohan Dehart, Aaron Cage, Brayden Espinal, Ethan Matte and Kai Duval. On the middle row are Maden Rodriguez, Mason Blanco, Tate Mouton, Jade Sigue, Hayden Walker and Logan Collins. On the back row are head coach Blake Rodriguez and assistant coaches Duane Blanco, Tito Espinal and Jade Sigue. (Submitted Photo)

The Patterson 6U All-Stars will begin Cal Ripken State Tournament play Friday. Team members are, kneeling from left, Kai Hebert, Brody Fontenot, Zane Walker, Ceasar Lopez Jr. and Brian Bellard III. On the middle row are Brysen Kenney, Beau Trevino, Kaleena Cage, Jaxon Scully, Jamell Chaney Jr., Khylin Griffin and Randolph Edwards. On the back row are coaches Coty Fontenot, Barry Walker Jr., Bryan Scully and Brandon Trevino. (Submitted Photo)

Patterson 8U, 6U All-Stars to begin state tourney play

Thu, 06/20/2019 - 7:55pm

