Morgan City 9s, 11s to begin World Series play Friday

The Morgan City 9-year-old All-Stars will continue their season this weekend at the Invitational 9U World Series in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Morgan City advanced to the World Series after finishing as state runner-up at the tournament in Jonesboro. Team members are, kneeling from left, Zakyrian Ayers, Austen Gros, Noah Pickens, Baylor

Allen, Tanner Grizzaffi and Christopher Tran. On the middle row are Jaryan Bias, Hayden Norris, Jace Sevin, Sage LaPoint, Bacadi Alcina and Parker Gros. On the top row are assistant coach Justin Gros, head coach Matt Grizzaffi and assistant coach Sam Allen. (The Daily Review/File Photo)