Six area players earn LSWA Class 3A All-State recognition

Six Tri-City area players earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State recognition.

Berwick High School had four selections, while Patterson had two.

The Panthers were led by first-team pick, senior wide receiver Kenan Jones, who recently signed with LSU. Other Panthers to make the list were junior quarterback Mitchell Sanford, senior wide receiver Josh Carver and junior defensive back Barret Hover.

“I think all of them did a great job,” said Eric Holden, who resigned as Berwick’s coach Tuesday. “I think they all matured this year. It showed in their play. They all played hteir part in helping us to really turn the program around, and I’m proud of those guys.”

Patterson’s selections were junior quarterback Dajon Richard and senior defensive lineman DeAndre Diggs.

Jones caught 43 passes for 863 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He averaged 20.1 yards per reception.

Sanford finished his junior year with 2,951 yards passing and another 597 rushing. He completed 134 of 332 passes with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed 86 times and had seven more scores. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry.

Carver was the team’s leading receiver as he hauled in 74 passes for 1,480 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per catch.

On defense, Hover was second on the team in tackles as he recorded 97 total (52 solo and 45 assists), including 12 tackles for loss. He had one sack, one interception, and forced two fumbles.

Richard finished a stellar junior season with 2,153 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns. He completed 24 of 51 passes for 447 yards with five touchdowns, rushed 156 times for 1,143 yards and 10 scores and caught 19 passes for 563 yards and six scores.

“Richard, tremendous athlete,” said Ryan Stewart, who served one year as Patterson’s coach before parting ways with the program via mutual agreement with Principal Lane Larive. “Probably not the natural position at quarterback, but he’s such a tremendous athlete that he’s special with the ball in his hands. (It’s) just a great honor for him. I think he’s going to have one more career year at Patterson. I wish him the best. He should be playing at the next level.”

Diggs had 55 tackles, 16 assists, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 15 tackles for loss, including five sacks.

“Diggs was our defensive captain all year long. When he played well, we played well. High-motor guy, great teammate. He’s tremendous. Can’t say enough good things about that kid. My question is (he’s) not getting any lookings recruiting for some reason, but (the kid) makes honorable mention all-state. … He was a special kid, for sure.”

As for the rest of the all-state team, University Lab Coach Chad Mahaffey, who led his team to the Division II state title, was named Class 3A Coach of the Year. De La Salle’s Julien Gums is the 3A Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Sterlington’s Dawson Snell is the 3A Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Other representatives from District 8-3A, Berwick and Patterson’s league, to earn honorable mention honors were: McClayton “Mac” Thibeaux, Quintlan Cobb and Rhett Menard, all of Kaplan.

Additional reporting by www.theadvocate.com