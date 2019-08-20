Article Image Alt Text

Elise Landry, seated, was presented with a certificate for 73 years of service as a member of Court Massabielle 1134 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas during a 90th anniversary banquet. Regent Veronica Governale made the presentation. Also recognized were Betty Smith, 74 years, and Marcelle Ordogne, 70 years.
Certificates for years of service to Court Massabielle 1134 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas were presented during a 90th anniversary banquet held Saturday at St. Joseph Hall in Morgan City. Regent Veronica Governale, left, and Vice Regent and District Deputy Denise Ritchie, right, presented certificates to, continuing from left, Margaret Romaire, 64 years, and Monica Arnie and Beverly Hamer, 66 years. Also recognized were Marie “Tena” Grizzaffi and Dora Guillot, 66 years, and Margaret Bergeron, 64 years.

New members of Court Massabielle 1134 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas took their pledge during court’s 90th anniversary banquet held Saturday at St. Joseph Hall in Morgan City. They are Tamara Stevens, Vickie Hall, Megan Askew, Norma Ramirez and Gina Dupuis.

Denise Ritchie, left, was presented with her district deputy pin during the Court Massabielle banquet. Regent Veronica Governale made the presentation.

CDA Court Massabielle celebrates 90 years

Tue, 08/20/2019 - 10:20am

