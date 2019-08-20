CDA Court Massabielle celebrates 90 years

Certificates for years of service to Court Massabielle 1134 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas were presented during a 90th anniversary banquet held Saturday at St. Joseph Hall in Morgan City. Regent Veronica Governale, left, and Vice Regent and District Deputy Denise Ritchie, right, presented certificates to, continuing from left, Margaret Romaire, 64 years, and Monica Arnie and Beverly Hamer, 66 years. Also recognized were Marie “Tena” Grizzaffi and Dora Guillot, 66 years, and Margaret Bergeron, 64 years.