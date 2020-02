The women’s mystic Krewe of Galatea will hold its 51st ball at 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Viewing is by invitation only. Queen and King of Galatea L Mrs. Drake Stansbury and Charles “Jay” LeBlanc will be making a farewell appearance. Galatea will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 in Morgan City.