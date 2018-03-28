The Patterson High School Lumberjills won their second-straight contest Tuesday with an 11-1 victory against Abbeville in District 8-3A action at Patterson. With the win, Patterson improves to 10-12 overall and 2-5 in district play. Above, Patterson's Makayla Knight pitches during the contest. Patterson will continue league play Thursday when it hosts Berwick in a 4 p.m. contest. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)

Patterson routs Abbeville, 11-1, in District 8-3A softball action

Wed, 03/28/2018 - 9:54pm Geoffrey Stoute

