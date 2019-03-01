Veillion wins 700 Club Tournament

Ryan Veillion, middle, won the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's annual 700 Club Tournament Saturday at Charlie's Lanes in Morgan City. With him are association manager Murray Hebert and association president Larry Deslatte. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Gerald Colwart, middle, placed second in the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling
Association's annual 700 Club Tournament Saturday at Charlie's Lanes in Morgan City.
With him are association manager Murray Hebert and association president Larry Deslatte. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)