SMC 12s, Patterson 10s win openers

The St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars won their first game of a best-of-three series with Franklin in the District 3 Majors Tournament with a 9-4 victory against Franklin Thursday at the Berwick Civic Complex.

St. Mary Central broke open a tied game with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Franklin scored a run in its final at bat.

Early on, Franklin took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, and St. Mary Central responded with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Franklin tied the game at two in the top of the second.

Grant White earned the win in relief. In 3.1 innings, he surrendered one unearned run on one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Henry Thorguson started the game for St. Mary Central, and in two innings, he surrendered three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

Thomas Nini pitched 0.2 innings of relief to close the game and hit one batter and fanned two.

Thorguson and Kaleb Leonard led St. Mary Central’s offense. Thorguson was 2-for-2 with three RBIS and two runs, while Leonard was 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Other top St. Mary Central offensive contributors were Drake Rock, two RBIs and a run, and Evan Crappell and Jason Matthews, an RBI apiece.

St. Mary Central and Franklin will meet again Friday at 8 p.m. at the Berwick Civic Complex for game two. A St. Mary Central win will clinch the district title, while if Franklin wins, a game three will be played Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Berwick Civic Complex.

Patterson 10s win

The Patterson 10-year-old All-Stars won their Cal Ripken State Tournament opener with a 5-3 victory against St. Charles at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson Thursday.

While St. Charles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, Patterson took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame with four runs. Each team scored a run in the fourth, and St. Charles scored a run in the top of the fifth.

Traye Richardson led Patterson’s offense with a 2-for-3 performance with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Trey Rochel, 1-for-1 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run; and Linzy Howard, 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Howard earned the win in relief. In 1.1 innings, he surrendered one earned run on one hit with three walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts.

Kane Chaisson started the game, and in three innings, he surrendered one earned run on six hits.

Jeremy Allemond also pitched 0.2 innings and walked and struck out one apiece.

Patterson will return to action Friday when it meets St. John at 1 p.m. St. John received a first-round bye.

SMC 10s fall to Franklin

Franklin rallied from a four-run deficit in the bottom of the fifth with eight runs and then held a St. Mary Central rally off in the top of the sixth for a 14-12 victory in opening-day action at the District 3 AAA Tournament at the Berwick Civic Complex.

Trailing 10-6 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Franklin scored eight runs in the frame for a 14-10 lead.

St. Mary Central’s rally was cut short in the top of the sixth as it was held to two runs for the 14-12 final.

Early on, St. Mary Central led 3-2 after an inning.

While Franklin would take a 6-4 lead after three innings, St. Mary Central countered with six runs in the top of the fifth.

However, Franklin rallied in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

Landon U. led St. Mary Central’s offense with a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs.

Other top St. Mary Central offensive contributors were Mason White, 2-for-4, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; Spencer Fuhrer, 1-for-2, an RBI and two runs; Aiden Neylon, 1-for-3, two RBIs; Grant Kirkpatrick., 1-for-2, two runs; Maddox Sampey., 1-for-3, a run; Dominic Lipari., two RBIs; and Brennan White., an RBI and two runs.

Fuhrer suffered the loss in relief. In one inning, he surrendered six runs (five earned) on six hits with one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout.

White started the game for St. Mary Central, and in 0.1 innings, he surrendered two runs (two earned) and five walks.

St. Mary Central will conclude district play Friday at 6 p.m. against Thibodaux.