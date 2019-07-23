SMC 12s finish at runners-up at Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors South Regional

The St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars finished as runner-up at the Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors South Regional in Ruston Sunday, falling to Mike Miley 5-4 in the finals. Team
members are, kneeling from left, Evan Crappell, Grant White, Eli Lodrigue, Ian Thorguson and Lane Rogers. On the middle row are Thomas Nini, Henry Thorguson, Zack Kitchen,
Jason Matthews, Kaleb Leonard and V.J. Byrd. On the back row are assistant coaches Nick Rogers, Mark Nini and Brian Thorguson. Not pictured is Drake Rock and head coach Nick Rock. (Submitted Photo)
The Morgan City 12-year-old All-Stars capped their season with a third-place finish at the Louisiana Dixie Youth Majors South Regional in Ruston Saturday. Team members are, kneeling from left, Thomas Mancuso, Brayden Gros, Shamus LaCoste, Brandon Cordero and Austin Cornes. Standing, are assistant coach Casey Solar, Bryce Solar, Roderick Bennett, Cade Menina, Kyle Stansbury and head coach Shamus LaCoste. Not pictured
are Gage Begley, Gregory Hamer and Bodie Hoffpauir. (The Daily Review/File Photo)
The St. Mary Central 10-year-old All-Stars concluded their season Friday at the Louisiana
Dixie Youth Minors North Regional in West Monroe. Team members are, kneeling from left, Landon Underwood, Brennan White, Blake Blanchard, Connor Martin, Maxx Rhodes and Justin Wiggins. Standing, are Maddox Sampey, Dominic Lipari, Aiden Neylon, Mason White, Grant Kirkpatrick and Spencer Fuhrer. (Submitted Photo)