Duke's Lounge won the 2016-17 Petroleum League, which concluded June 3. A four-team roll-off was needed to determine the title, with Duke's Lounge winning it. Team members include, front row from left, Dustin Fuselier, Taylor "T-Pot" Brocato, Rick Sartwell and Tamara Aucoin. On the back row are Jeremy Dykes, Wally Arcemont, Elle Arcemont and Steve Buckner. Not pictured are Travis Frederick and Michele LaCombe. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Jerry Pillaro)

Petroleum League champs

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 10:10am Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

