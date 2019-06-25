Patterson 10U All-Stars win Cal Ripken district title

The Patterson 10U Cal Ripken All-Stars won the district tournament in Pierre Part June 16, defeating Iberville 15-9. Team members are, kneeling, Kane Chaisson, Brian Fitter, Brylin Johnson, Zack Sons, Trey Rochel and Luke Domingue. On the middle row are Caleb Jennings, Zi’lin Blackson, Jadyn Hillebrandt, Traye Richardson, Jeremy Allemond and Linzy Howard. On the back row are assistant coaches Taylor Jennings and Nolan Chaisson, head coach Mike Dinger and assistant coach Glenn Rochel. (Submitted Photo/Ashley Dinger)