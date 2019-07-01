Patterson 10s are Cal Ripken State Runner-up

The Patterson 10U All-Stars finished as runner-up at the Cal-Ripken 10U State Runner-Up, falling to Iberville 11-7 in the if-necessary game Sunday.

Meanwhile, St. Mary Central’s 8-year-old All-Stars won the District 3 AA Title this weekend in Thibodaux with a 3-0 mark, while the St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars won the District 3 Majors Title in Berwick with a win against Franklin in game two of the best-of-three series Friday.

St. Mary Central’s 10-year-old All-Stars also finished as district runner-up with a 1-1 mark in district play.

Franklin won the league title with a 2-0 mark.

Below is a recap of the weekend action

Patterson 10s

The Patterson 10-year-old All-Stars finished the weekend with a 4-2 record. Friday, the squad defeated St. John 8-5, while Saturday, Patterson defeated St. James 9-7 and fell to Iberville 12-3 in the semifinals.

Sunday morning, Patterson bounced back with an 8-2 win against Kenner and then knocked off undefeated Iberville 7-4 to force a winner-take-all game for the state title. Iberville won that contest 11-7.

Including a 5-3 opening-day victory against St. Charles, Patterson finished the tournament with a 5-2 record.

Friday against St. John, Patterson trailed 5-1 after three innings, but the squad rallied with three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth for the eventual final.

Trey Rochel earned the win in relief. In three innings, he struck out three.

Zach Sons started the game, and in two innings, he surrendered five runs (two earned) on one hit with three walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

Offensively, Rochel led Patterson with a 2-for-3 performance with three RBIs, three stolen bases and two runs.

Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Brylin Johnson, 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run; Traye Richardson, 2-for-3, two stolen bases; Caleb Jennings, 1-for-3, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run; Luke Domingue, 1-for-1, two runs; Kane Chaisson, 1-for-3, a run; and Linzy Howard, an RBI.

Against St. James, Patterson took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and led 3-2 after three innings.

While St. James took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth, Patterson countered with six runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 9-4 advantage.

St. James scored three in the top of the fifth for the final margin.

Chaisson earned the win in relief. In two innings, he surrendered four runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts.

Jennings started the game, and in three innings, he surrendered three runs (three earned) on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Offensively, Jennings and Domingue led Patterson’s offense. Jennings was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run, while Domingue was 2-for-2 with a triple, a stolen base and three runs.

Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Richardson, 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run; Rochel, 1-for-2, two RBIs, three stolen bases and two runs; Sons, 1-for-1, two stolen bases and a run; and Chaisson, two RBIs.

Against Iberville Saturday, Patterson trailed from the start as Iberville took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, led 5-1 after two innings, 9-1 after four complete and extended its lead to as much as 12-1 in the top of the fifth. Patterson scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Howard had Patterson’s lone hit as he finished 1-for-2 with a double and a run.

Richardson suffered the loss. In 3.2 innings, he surrendered nine runs (none earned) on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Sunday morning against Kenner, Patterson jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, added one run in the third and three in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.

Kenner scored a run each in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.

Domingue led Patterson’s offense with a 1-for-1 performance with a triple, a stolen base and a run.

Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Allemond, 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Richardson, 1-for-3, a double and two runs; Johnson, 1-for-3, a double; Sons, 1-for-2, a stolen base and a run; and Chaisson, 1-for-2, a stolen base.

Howard earned the win for Patterson. In 2.1 innings, he surrendered two hits, one walk and fanned six.

In the win against Iberville Sunday, the teams were tied at 1 after an inning, and Iberville led 3-2 after two innings.

While Iberville extended its lead to 4-2 in the top of the third, Patterson came back with three runs in the bottom of the third for a 5-4 lead and extended its advantage to 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth.

Allemond earned the win in relief. In 3.1 innings, he surrendered one hit, walked two and fanned three.

Domingue started the game, and in 2.2 innings, he surrendered four runs (all unearned) on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Offensively, Jennings and Domingue led Patterson’s offense. Jennings finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, while Domingue was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs.

Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Richardson, 2-for-2 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; and Rochel and Allemond, each 1-for-3.

In the winner-take-all game, Iberville took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but Patterson cut its deficit to 5-3 in the top of the third. Iberville extended its lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the fifth to an 11-3 advantage. Patterson rallied in the top of the sixth, scoring four runs, but could not get any closer.

Howard led Patterson’s offense with a 1-for-3 performance with two RBIs and a stolen base.

Other top Patterson offensive contributors were Rochel and Richardson, each 1-for-2, two runs; Brylin Johnson, 1-for-3, a stolen base; Domingue, 1-for-4, two runs; and Chaisson, an RBI and a stolen base.

Howard suffered the loss. In 0.2 innings of relief, he surrendered five runs (two earned) on one hit with three walks and one strikeout.

Allemond started the game, and in one inning, he surrendered three hits.

SMC 8s

The St. Mary Central 8-year-old All-Stars finished 3-0 at the District 3 AA Tournament at Peltier Park in Thibodaux this weekend to win the district crown.

Friday, St. Mary Central defeated Franklin 19-6, while Saturday, the squad defeated Morgan City 15-8. Sunday, St. Mary Central topped Thibodaux 11-9.

No individual stats were available.

“Those guys played their hearts out,” St. Mary Central Coach Wayne Crappell said of his squad. “We’ve been practicing for 3 weeks and they busted their tail every day and it paid off.”

Crappell said he has never seen a team at such a young age gel and become like brothers like this squad has.

St. Mary Central now will continue play at the state tournament in Ruston, beginning July 4.

SMC 12s

The St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars won the district title by winning the first two games of a best-of-three series with Franklin.

After winning game one Thursday night 9-4, St. Mary Central won game two 10-7 Friday in eight innings.

Trailing 5-2 heading into its final at bat in the top of the sixth, St. Mary Central scored four runs for a 6-5 lead.

Franklin tied the game at 6 in the bottom of the sixth to force extra innings.

After a scoreless seventh, St. Mary Central scored four runs in the top of the eight for a 10-7 lead, while Franklin scored one run in its final at bat.

Thomas Nini, the final of three St. Mary pitchers, earned the win. In three innings, he surrendered two runs (two earned) on two hits with three walks, two hit batters and two strikeouts.

Jason Matthews started the game for St. Mary Central, and in 3.1 innings, he surrendered five runs (two earned) on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Kaleb Leonard pitched 1.2 innings of relief and fanned three.

Leonard led St. Mary Central with a 2-for-5 performance with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Other top St. Mary Central offensive contributors were Henry Thorguson, 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs; Nini, 2-for-3, three runs; Zachary Kitchen, 1-for-3, a run; Elijah Lodrigue, 1-for-3; Ian Thorguson, 1-for-4, a run; Evan Crappell, 1-for-5; and Drake Rock, three RBIs and a run.

St. Mary Central now will advance to the South Regional of the Louisiana Dixie Youth State Tournament in Morgan City, while Franklin advances to the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Region Tournament in West Monroe.

St. Mary Central 10s

The St. Mary Central 10-year-old All-Stars run-ruled Thibodaux 10-0 in their final District 3 AAA Tournament game Friday in Berwick.

St. Mary Central scored six runs in the first, one in the second and three in the third.

The game was called after the top of the fourth.

Brennan White earned the win as he tossed a one-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Offensively, White led the squad with a 2-for-3 performance with four RBIs, two stolen bases and a run.

Other top St. Mary Central offensive contributors were Maddox Sampey, 2-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs; Aiden Neylon, 1-for-2, a triple and a run; Mason White, 1-for-2, a double, three stolen bases and a run; Grant Kirkpatrick, 1-for-2, a double and a run; Landon Underwood, 2-for-2, a stolen base and a run; Dominic Lipari, 1-for-1, an RBI; and Connor Martin, 1-for-1.

As runner-up in the tournament with a 1-1 record, St. Mary Central will advance to the Louisiana Dixie Youth Triple AAA North Regional in West Monroe.

Franklin won the 10-year-old district crown and will advance to the Louisiana Dixie Youth Triple AAA South Regional in Morgan City.

Morgan City 8s

The Morgan City 8-year-old All-Stars finished 2-1 in District 3 AA play for a runner-up finish at Peltier Park in Thibodaux this weekend.

After beating Thibodaux 12-1 Friday, Morgan City fell to St. Mary Central 15-8 Saturday. The squad bounced back with a 12-1 victory against Franklin Sunday.

“They played their lil hearts out,” Morgan City Coach Darren Mayon said of his squad.

Mayon said his team played solid defense. Unfortunately, just the St. Mary Central game didn’t go in their favor, he said.

Mayon commended his player’s attitudes as well as the parents of the players.