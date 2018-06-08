Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association holds banquet

Anthony Falgout Jr. was named the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's Bowler of the Year. During the past year, his average climbed as high as 254. He bowled 160 "200" games, four "299" games, 32 "700" series, three "300" games and a high scratch series of 808. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)