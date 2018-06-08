Anthony Falgout Jr. was named the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's Bowler of the Year. During the past year, his average climbed as high as 254. He bowled 160 "200" games, four "299" games, 32 "700" series, three "300" games and a high scratch series of 808. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)

Jerry Pillaro is the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's Senior Bowler of the Year. This year, his average reached a high of 240. He bowled 136 "200" games, 18 "700" series and a high scratch series of 806. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)

Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association holds banquet

Fri, 06/08/2018 - 10:58am Geoffrey Stoute

