Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association distributes awards

Rosie Fournier was honored posthmously as the Singles Champion of the John "Push" Rogers Memorial Tournament during the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's awards ceremony in May. Accepting her jacket for her achievement are friends, from left, Beverly Mayon, Lillian Rebardie, Mark Hebert, Angela Fields and Cathy Daigle. (Submitted Photo/Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)