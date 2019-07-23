The Morgan City 9U All-Stars concluded their season this weekend at the Invitational 9U World Series in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Morgan City team members are, kneeling from left, Austen Gros, Jace Sevin, Parker Gros, Bacadi Alcina, Jaryan Bias and Sage LaPoint. On the middle row are Tanner Grizzaffi, Baylor Allen, Zakyrian Ayers, Christopher Tran and Noah Pickens. On the back row are head coach Matt Grizzaffi and assistant coaches Justin Gros and Sam Allen. (Submitted Photo/Mico Aloisio)

Morgan City 9s conclude season at Invitational World Series

Tue, 07/23/2019 - 7:03pm

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019