Kevin Castille, top photo, and Abby Paradee conclude the 23rd annual Marcus Jones/100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish 5K Fun/Run Walk for Scholarships Aug. 31 in Morgan City. Castille was the overall winner with a time of 15:14, while Paradee was the top female winner with a time of 23 minutes. (The Daily Review/Photos by Geoff Stoute)