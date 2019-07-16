The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's Memorial Horseshoe Tournament was held June 1 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A winners were Burnie Williams of Morgan City, first place; Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, second place; and Pat Pertuit of Marrero, third place. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class B winners were Mary Begnaud of Lacassine, first place; Alois Habetz of Sulphur, second place; and Linda Dodson of Morgan City, third place. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class C winners were Dwain Arceneaux of Thibodaux, first place; Bobbie Richard of Church Point, second place; and Nancy Woods of Monroe, third place. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class D winners were Travis Bourdier of Patterson, first place, and Larry Pertuit of Marrero, second place. Not pictured is Eddie Guidry of Port Allen, third place. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

BHPA Memorial Horseshoe Tournament results

Tue, 07/16/2019 - 5:38pm

