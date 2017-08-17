BHPA members place at state Open Horseshoe Tourney

Randy Giroir and Ryan Fryou, both of Berwick, took the top two spots in the Class D competiton at the Louisiana Open Horseshoe Tournament at Moose Lodge in Shreveport Saturday. Giroir was first with a 6-1 record and a ringer percentage of 25.0, while Fryou was second with a 4-2 mark and a 24.2 ringer percentage. The top three teams were decided after a three-way tie following regulation. Fryou drew a bye, and Giroir defeated Bill King of Monroe and then Fryou in 40-shoe games for the class championship. From left are Giroir, Fryou and King. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)