BHPA holds St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted its annual St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser Aug. 26, at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A winners were, from left, Dudley Michel of Bayou Vista, who was first place and tournament champion; Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, second place; and Gerald Prados of Centerville, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)