BHPA holds St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted its annual St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser Aug. 26, at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A winners were, from left, Dudley Michel of Bayou Vista, who was first place and tournament champion; Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, second place; and Gerald Prados of Centerville, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class B winners of the St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser were, from left, Bobbie Richard of Church Point, first place; Mary Begnaud of Lacassine, second place; and Al Dodson of Morgan City, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser Class C winners were, from left, Mack Thibodeaux of Lake Arthur, first place; Alois Habetz of Sulphur, second place; and Cheryl Matt of Lake Charles, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Class D winners of the St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser were, from left, Clay Canty of Morgan City, first place; Ron Smith of Lake Charles, second place; and Hilton Rhodes of Bayou Vista, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)