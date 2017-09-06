The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted its annual St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser Aug. 26, at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Class A winners were, from left, Dudley Michel of Bayou Vista, who was first place and tournament champion; Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, second place; and Gerald Prados of Centerville, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class B winners of the St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser were, from left, Bobbie Richard of Church Point, first place; Mary Begnaud of Lacassine, second place; and Al Dodson of Morgan City, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser Class C winners were, from left, Mack Thibodeaux of Lake Arthur, first place; Alois Habetz of Sulphur, second place; and Cheryl Matt of Lake Charles, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class D winners of the St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser were, from left, Clay Canty of Morgan City, first place; Ron Smith of Lake Charles, second place; and Hilton Rhodes of Bayou Vista, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class E winners in the St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser were, from left, Calvin Johnson of Bayou Vista, class champion; Tyler Boudier of Patterson, second place; and Gaylin Habetz of Sulphur, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

BHPA holds St. Jude's Fall Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 5:36pm Geoffrey Stoute

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017