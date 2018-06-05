The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association
hosted the Atchafalaya Horseshoe
Classic May 5 at Kemper Williams
Park near Patterson. Class A
winners were Gerald Prados of Centerville,
first; Tim Gilmore of Bayou
Vista, second; and Burnie Williams of
Morgan City, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class B winners at the Bayou Horseshoe
Pitchers Association's Atchafalaya
Horseshoe Classic were Bobbie
Richard of Church Point, first; Chery
Matt of Lake Charles, second; and
Linda Dodson of Morgan City, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

Class C winners at the Bayou Horseshoe
Pitchers Association's Atchafalaya
Horseshoe Classic were Eddie
Guidry of Port Allen, first; Ron Smith of
Lake Charles, second; and Tyler Bourdier. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
of Patterson, third.

Class D winners of the Bayou Horseshoe
Pitchers Association's Atchafalaya
Horseshoe Classic were Julius
Lovell of Bayou L'Ourse, first; Joe
Primeaux of Broussard, second; and
Ruby Navarre of Caryliss, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)

BHPA holds Atchafalaya Horseshoe Classic

Tue, 06/05/2018 - 2:20pm Geoffrey Stoute

