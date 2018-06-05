BHPA holds Atchafalaya Horseshoe Classic

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

hosted the Atchafalaya Horseshoe

Classic May 5 at Kemper Williams

Park near Patterson. Class A

winners were Gerald Prados of Centerville,

first; Tim Gilmore of Bayou

Vista, second; and Burnie Williams of

Morgan City, third. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)