Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association participates in Harahan Spring Fling

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members participated in the Harahan Spring Fling March 30 in Waggaman. Class B winners were, from left, A.J. Duplantier of New Orleans, first; Mike Fonseca of River Ridge, second; and Glen Caillouet of Raceland, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)