Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association holds 'Day in the Park'

Tournament winners are, from left, Dale Pearce of Bayou Vista, first place; Burnie Williams of Morgan City, second place; Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, third place; and Karl Vaughn of Bayou L'Ourse, fourth place. (Submitted Photo/The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
St. Mary Parish Councilmen pitched the first horseshoes of the 2020 season at Saturday's event at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Those pitching the first horseshoes are, from left, Dean Adams, at-large District 11 Councilman and Chair; Patrick Hebert, District 6 councilman; and Les Rulf, District 5 councilman. (Submitted Photo/The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
St. Mary Parish officials gathered with Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Assoication members for the horseshoe pitchers association's "Day in the Park" Saturday at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Above are, from left, St. Mary Parish District 6 Councilman Patrick Hebert; St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff; Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Secretary/Treasurer Al Dodson; Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Publicity representative Tim Gilmore; St. Mary Parish District 5 Councilman Les Rulf and St. Mary Parish At-Large District 11 Councilman and Chair Dean Adams. (Submitted Photo/The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)