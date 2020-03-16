Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association holds 'Day in the Park'

St. Mary Parish Councilmen pitched the first horseshoes of the 2020 season at Saturday's event at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. Those pitching the first horseshoes are, from left, Dean Adams, at-large District 11 Councilman and Chair; Patrick Hebert, District 6 councilman; and Les Rulf, District 5 councilman. (Submitted Photo/The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)