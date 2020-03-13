Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association holds awards ceremony

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association 2019 City Singles award winners were Al Dodson, Singles City champion; Tim Gilmore, Singles second place runner up; Karl Vaugh, third in Class B and Travis Bourdier, 2nd in Class B. Not pictured are Clay Canty, first in Class B, and Burnie Williams, third in Class A. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)