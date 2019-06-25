Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association distributes awards for 2018 season

The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association 2018 Players of the year were Tim Gilmore, left, in the 30-foot division; and Glenn Caillouet in the 40-foot division. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2018 Rookie of the Year was Mark Ordogne. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2018 Most Improved award winners were Calvin Johnson, left, in the 30-foot division and Clyde Landry in the 40-foot division. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2018 Sportsmanship of the Year Award winners were, Calvin Johnson, left, in the 30-foot division; and Hilton Rhodes in the 40-foot division. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Whitetail Rental was the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2018 Sponsor of the Year. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2018 Rookies were Mark Ordogne, left,; Glenn Caillouet, right; and not pictured, James Montgomery. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's Submitted Photos/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association 2018 City Singles Champion was Tim Gilmore, left, while Linda Dodson, center, and Al Dodson, were the league's City Doubles Champions. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2018 Spring League Champions were, from left, Al Dodson (team captain), Hilton Rhodes and Glenn Caillouet. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)