Area all-star teams will be in postseason action this weekend

Multiple area teams will be in action this week either in Cal Ripken or Dixie Youth baseball action.

At Kemper Williams Park, the Cal Ripken baseball state tournaments for ages 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Patterson will have a team competing in the 10-year-old state tournament.

The local squad will take the field at 6 p.m. Thursday against St. Charles in first-day action of the double-elimination tournament.

Other teams competing are: Iberville, Kenner, Bayou, Chappapeela, East Feliciana, Terrebonne, West Feliciana, St. James and St. John.

Bracket play will continue through Sunday when a champion will be crowned.

In Dixie Youth action, the 8-year-old district tournament will begin Thursday in Thibodaux.

Morgan City and St. Mary Central will compete along with Franklin and Thibodaux.

Friday, St. Mary Central will meet Franklin at 6 p.m., while Thibodaux faces Morgan City at 8 p.m.

Saturday, St. Mary Central and Morgan City will play at 6 p.m., while Sunday, Thibodaux will meet St. Mary Central at 4 p.m. and Franklin will play Morgan City at 6 p.m.

In Berwick, the Dixie Youth AAA (10-year-old) and Major (12-year-old) tournaments will be held at the Berwick Civic Complex, beginning Thursday.

In Major action, St. Mary Central and Franklin will be the lone area teams competing and will play a best-of-three series, beginning Thursday with an 8 p.m. contest. The teams will meet again Friday at 8 p.m. and if necessary, Saturday at 6 p.m.

In AAA action, Franklin, St. Mary Central and Thibodaux will compete.

St. Mary Central will play Thursday at 6 p.m. against Franklin and Friday at 6 p.m. against Thibodaux.

Because Morgan City will host the South Regional AAA and Major tournament, the local squads in those age groups will not begin postseason play until next month.