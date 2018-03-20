Anthony Falgout Jr. wins 700 Club bowling tournament

Anthony Falgout Jr., right, won the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's 2018 700 Club Tournament March 10 at Charlie's Lanes in Morgan City. Presenting him his award is Murray Hebert. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)
Dustin Fuselier right, finished second in the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association's 2018 700 Club Tournament March 10 at Charlie's Lanes in Morgan City. Presenting him his award is Murray Hebert. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)