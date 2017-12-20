Tigers roar to victory over Eagles, 70-39

The Tigers scratched out a decisive home victory, 70-39, over the Eagles Tuesday night as Morgan City High School took on local opponent Central Catholic High School.

Pounding the boards for the Tigers was Kerwin Francois who knocked down 23 points including three 3-pointers and he was 4-for-4 at the line. Other big contributors for Morgan City were Ke’Sean Francois with 13 including four 3-pointers, Zion Landry had 12, Taaj Daniels with 11, Jared Singleton put up eight, and Tywaun Walker and Tyson Boatman each had seven.

On the Eagles side, Elijah Swan put up the biggest numbers with 13 and he went 3-for-4 at the line. The other top scorer for the Eagles was Brooks Thomas adding 11 points including two 3-pointers.