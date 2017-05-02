Singleton's walk-off hit lifts Patterson past Caldwell Parish

Multiple times this season in District 8-3A action, the Patterson Lumberjacks were on the losing end of heartbreaking walk-off losses. Tuesday night, on the biggest stage yet, the Lumberjacks flipped the script.

Senior Joel Singleton connected on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 4-all tie and lift the Lumberjacks to a 5-4 win against Caldwell Parish in Class 3A Bi-District round playoff action.

With the win, the Lumberjacks, Class 3A’s No. 14 seed, will travel to face No. 3 seed and area district rival Berwick High in a best two-out-of-three series that will begin with a 6 p.m. contest Friday. The teams will meet a second time Saturday at 1 p.m. and if necessary, again at 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s seventh inning started with a Jamey Fabre single, while Chad LaGrange moved Fabre’s courtesy runner, John Brooks, to second base via a sacrifice bunt. The next batter, Noah Bryant, was intentionally walked, while Hayden Pinho reached on an error at shortstop with one out to load the bases.

Singleton then connected on a single into leftfield to end the ballgame and advance Patterson to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. The 2010 season also was the last time the Lumberjacks (15-18) hosted a first-round playoff game when the squ a d d e f e a t e d Crowley, 2-0.

Caldwell Parish (15-16), Class 3A’s No. 19 seed, entered the top of the sixth down 4-1 but rallied with three runs in the inning to tie the game. With the bases loaded and no outs, Cole Buffington connected on a single to right field that scored a run, while another run scored one batter later when Jackson McCann connected on an infield single to cut Patterson’s deficit to 4-3.

After Singleton, who started the game, was relieved by Noah Bryant, the next batter, Cole Johnston, grounded out to second base which tied the game at 4.

Bryant then induced a groundout to shortstop to prevent further damage.

Early on, Caldwell Parish took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out, bases-loaded walk issued by Singleton to Michael Black.

Patterson responded with three runs in the bottom of the second. Two runs came home on Brad Beaubouef’s single to right field, while another run came home on an error by Caldwell Parish’s pitcher for a 3-1 Patterson lead.

Patterson outhit Caldwell, 9-5.

Fabre led Patterson with a 2-for-2 performance with an RBI. Other top Patterson offensive contributors included Beaubouef, 1-for-3 with two RBIs; and Singleton, 1-for-2, with an RBI, a stolen base and a run.

Bryant earned the win in relief. In 1.2 innings, he fanned one.

Singleton started for Patterson. In 5.1 innings, he surrendered four runs (one earned) on five hits with four walks and fanned eight.

Caldwell stranded eight runners on base, while Patterson left 10 on the base paths.

Caldwell committed three errors, while Patterson had two miscues.

Chase Duncan suffered the loss in relief. In 3.3 innings, he surrendered one run (one earned) on two hits with three walks, one hit batter and fanned two.

McCann started the game, and in three innings, he surrendered four runs (one earned) on seven hits with one walk and one hit batter.

Nick Gomer led Caldwell with a 2-for-4 performance with a stolen base. Other top Caldwell offensive performers included McCann, 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base; Buffington, an RBI and a run; and Johnston and Black, each an RBI.