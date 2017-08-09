Patterson's Singleton, Fabre sign with Southwest Tennessee Community College

Former Patterson baseball standouts Joel Singleton and Jamey Fabre set their sights on baseball scholarships as freshmen.

The longtime friends achieved that goal, signing letters of intent to play college baseball at Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis.

“They knew what they wanted and wasn’t afraid to say it,” former Patterson Baseball Coach Ryan Jensen said at a signing ceremony Tuesday. “But they embraced the hard work it takes to get scholarship offers. Southwest was first to offer them, and they stuck with the school after a coaching change and other schools offered them.”

Southwest is a two-year school, and its athletic teams are affiliated with the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Singleton, a left-handed pitcher, was the Lumberjacks’ ace the last two seasons.

“It feels good to know that all the hard work I put in paid off,” he said. “I’m excited and ready to get there.”

The duo has packed up and will leave for Tennessee and freshman orientation Friday.

“They are going to start me on a pitching program as soon I arrive to get my velocity up, and I will work on hitting my locations,” Singleton said. “I’m looking forward to going in and putting in some more work.”

Fabre was a corner infielder, pitcher and solid hitter at Patterson, and he’s slated to do the same at Southwest.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity to play college ball,” Fabre said. “I’ve been wanting this since I was little.”

Fabre was also a solid football player at Patterson before realizing that his baseball dream demanded more attention.

“I didn’t play football my senior year, so I played summer and fall ball,” he said. “I got to face much better competition and play in front a lot of college coaches.”

The Southwest Tennessee Community College roster is made up of mostly Memphis area players.

“I think that I’m blessed to have my best friend going to the same school,” Fabre said. “It takes off some of the anxiety.”

The Saluqis’ first game is a doubleheader against Itawamba Sept. 9 at the University of Memphis.