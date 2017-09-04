Patterson, Richard, outrun Franklin

Patterson’s offense started slow, but standout Dajon Richard was just getting started.

The junior quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive back scored four touchdowns to lead Patterson to a 26-0 win against Franklin Friday at Lumberjack Stadium.

Both offenses struggled until Richard ripped off a 23-yard run and a 37-yard touchdown run with 7:02 remaining in the first half. Bryce Daigle’s kick was good for a 7-0 Patterson lead.

The ’Jacks’ defense set up Richard’s next score, giving the ball back to the offense with an interception with 2:17 left until halftime.

A pass interference call moved the ball to the Franklin 18-yard line, and Richard capped that drive with an 18-yard run with 1:59 left before halftime. Daigle added the PAT, and Patterson took a 14-point margin into halftime.

“We won tonight, and that’s the most important thing,” Patterson Coach Ryan Stewart said. “We didn’t play anywhere near the way I wanted. We had some flashes of good and some bad. We have a few things to clean up, but we played hard.”

Patterson and Franklin combined for 15 penalties and 115 yards in the game.

“I’m not going to put that on the refs,” Stewart said. “We play hard and to the whistle, so we’re going to get those calls sometimes. We might not be that big, but we can run and deliver a lick, and Franklin was physical, too.”

Richard added a 2-yard touchdown run, and he caught a 22-yard pass from Randy Paul to close the third quarter.

Richard led Patterson’s rushers with 11 carries for 149 yards and three scores, while Dontre Nicholas carried 15 times for 80 yards.

Richard was 2-of-7 passing for minus-10 yards, while Paul was 1-of-4 passing for 22 yards and a score.

“Dajon is a dynamic athlete,” Stewart said. “He will play college football after high school. And we’re a more well-rounded offense when Randy (Paul) is back there. He’s still getting his feet under him. He hadn’t even practiced in a couple weeks with an injury.”

Patterson’s defense wore Franklin down and registered several second-half sacks.

“We try to keep pressure on the quarterback, but we have a couple safety/defensive ends types that start to get home after O-linemen tired,” Stewart said.

One of those edge rushers is safety Jaylon Jennings. The senior had several tackles and multiple sacks in Friday’s game.

“Yeah, he’s definitely one of our kids that can get to the QB,” Stewart said. “He has a motor, and if sees he can beat you, you’re in trouble.”

Patterson (1-0) will travel to Assumption Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Game Stats

PHS FHS

First downs: 14 6

Rushing yards: 233 17

Passing yards: 12 13

Total yards: 245 30

A-C-HI: 11-3-0 17-7-1

Penalties-yds 9-80 6-35

Score by Quarters

PHS 0 14 12 0 – 26

FHS 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring by Quarters

Second Quarter

PHS: Dajon Richard 37-yard run. (Bryce Daigle kick) 4:09

PHS: Richard 18-yard run. (Daigle kick) 1:59

Third Quarter

PHS: Richard 2-yard run (kick failed) 2:02

PHS: Richard 22-yard pass from Randy Paul (kick failed) 0:04

Individual Stats

Passing

Randy Paul, 1-4-0, 22 yds., 1 TD; Dajon Richard, 2-7-0, -10 yds.

Receiving

Dajon Richard, 1-22 yds., 1 TD; Drew Lucas, 1- (minus-5) yds., and Treylon Bennett, 1- (minus-5) yds.

Rushing

Richard, 11-149 yds., 3TDs; Dontre Nicholas, 15-80 yds.; Drew Lucas, 3-3 yds.; Allen Langston, 2-1 yd.