Lady Eagles travel to New Iberia to defeat Lady Tigers

Area high school teams were busy playing out-of-town tournaments Wednesday night.

Traveling to Franklin for the Hanson Memorial Holiday Classic were the Lady Tigers, Lady Panthers and the Lady Eagles. The Tigers traveled to the New Iberia Tournament.

Lady Eagles defeat Lady Tigers

The 8-1A Central Catholic High School Lady Eagles showed their talons to fend off the 7-4A Morgan City High School Lady Tigers in a 52-44 victory. Central Catholic held the lead in each quarter.

Leading scorer for the Lady Eagles was Yani Johnson with 21. Top scorers for Morgan City were Ta’Lea Smith and Deryon Johnson each dropping in 12.

Also in double digits for Central Catholic was Charlotte Callais, 10. Contributing to the win were Laurielle Bias with seven, Jade Oliney had six, Caitlyn Picou put in four, and Gweneth Dohmann and Brianna Johnson each contributed two.

Lady Tigers putting points on the board were Nikeisha Paddio with seven, Haylie Crappell had six, Madelyn Poole added four and Nari Clark added a free throw for one.

Lady Panthers drop to Acadiana

The 3-5A Acadiana girls team defeated the Berwick High team, 39-21. No other details were available at presstime.

Morgan City

outscored by Lafayette

The 8-4A Tigers lost to 3-5A Lafayette by a score of 68-51. No other details were available at presstime.