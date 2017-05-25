Patterson native Steve Oubre was recently awarded the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation’s Educator of Excellence Award. From left, are Rob Gifford, executive vice president of NRAEF; Lance Trenary, president and CEO of Golden Corral Corp.; Judy Irwin, vice president of human resources and training of Golden Corral Corp.; Oubre; and Morgan City native Gregory Hamer Sr., 2017 NRAEF Chair. (Submitted)
Chef from Patterson wins education award
Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:37am Ivory Bibbins