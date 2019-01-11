St. Mary School Board begins superintendent search

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Saleme administers the oath of office Thursday to the St. Mary Parish School Board. The members are, from left: Dwight Barbier, Joseph Foulcard, Roland Verret, Ginger Griffin, Sylvia Lockett, Kenny Alfred, Pearl Rack, Michael Taylor, Marilyn LaSalle, Wayne Deslatte and Alaina Black. It was the first meeting for Barbier, Lockett and Black, who won their posts in the November primary.