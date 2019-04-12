School Board opposes centralized tax collections

The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized the Students of the Month at Thursday's meeting. They are, from left: Ava Louviere, Centerville Elementary fifth-grader; fifth-grader Jaelyn Miller and eighth-grader Rylie Chaisson from Patterson Junior High; and Justin M. Chauvin, West St. Mary senior.
The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized its Employees of the Month at Thursday's meeting. The honorees are, from left: Yvette Pogue, fifth-grade teacher at Centerville Elementary; Erik Savoy, sixth-grade social studies teacher at Patterson Junior High; and Marina A. Clay, math teacher and cheerleader sponsor at West St. Mary High.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker