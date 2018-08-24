Port, levee district ask Mississippi River board for help on projects

Raymond "Mac" Wade, executive director for the Port of Morgan City, speaks Friday during the Mississippi River Commission's low water inspection meeting at the port dock. From left are Maj. Gen. Richard Kaiser, commission president and commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Mississippi Valley Division; commissioner Norma Jean Mattei, civilian member and civil engineer; and commissioner Rear Adm. Shepard Smith, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Coast Survey. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)