Patterson: Who you gonna call?

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

A video about Patterson, put together by radio station KBZE, was selected in a survey of 177 stations that air the syndicated "Slow Jams" show. The prize is $1,000 for the Patterson Community Center. Pictured with the symbolic check at Tuesday's city council meeting are, from left: Councilman Lee Condolle, Howard Castay of KBZE, Mayor Rodney Grogan, Patterson Human Resources Director Holden Murray, and Julia May Sterling and Sylvia Mayfield of the community center.