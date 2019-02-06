The Daily Review/Bill Decker
A video about Patterson, put together by radio station KBZE, was selected in a survey of 177 stations that air the syndicated "Slow Jams" show. The prize is $1,000 for the Patterson Community Center. Pictured with the symbolic check at Tuesday's city council meeting are, from left: Councilman Lee Condolle, Howard Castay of KBZE, Mayor Rodney Grogan, Patterson Human Resources Director Holden Murray, and Julia May Sterling and Sylvia Mayfield of the community center.

Patterson: Who you gonna call?

Wed, 02/06/2019 - 11:43am

