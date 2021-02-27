Large crowd volunteers for Morgan City beautification event

A large crowd of volunteers descended on the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium Saturday morning as part of the City of Morgan City’s “Love Where You Live’ campaign’s Operation Beautification held in partnership with Keep St. Mary Beautiful.

Several area groups such as Hoodstock, Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau personnel, Boy Scout Troop 49 and Cub Scout Pack 438, and a host of individual volunteers gathered for assignments at 8 a.m. before spreading out across the city.

“Ask and they come,” said Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna, who joined volunteers in the cleanup effort.

Boy Scout Troop 49 and Cub Scout Pack 438 took in keeping with their “Do a Good Turn Daily” mantra. The work also helped members with rank advancement and learning to be of service to the community.

The scouts were accompanied by Cub Master Ray LaHoste, Assistant Cub Master Emily LaHoste, 438 Committee Chair Brandon Monceaux, 438 Wolf Den Leader Julie Price and Assistant Scout Master Jeff Price.