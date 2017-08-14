Mabel Pousson, who turned 101 years old on Thursday, celebrates her birthday Saturday at her Bayou Vista home. Her birthday wish was to live to see her 102nd birthday.
A century plus one
Mon, 08/14/2017 - 10:18am zachary fitzgerald
