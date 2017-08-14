Mabel Pousson, who turned 101 years old on Thursday, celebrates her birthday Saturday at her Bayou Vista home. Her birthday wish was to live to see her 102nd birthday.

Mabel Pousson poses for a photo with her children during her 101st birthday party Saturday in Bayou Vista. From left, are son Lionel Aucoin, Pousson, daughter Linda Durapau, and son, Vincent Aucoin. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

A century plus one

Mon, 08/14/2017 - 10:18am zachary fitzgerald

