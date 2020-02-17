Birders (and eagles!) show up for Expo

The bald eagle keeps close watch on the participants on the Capt. Caviar boat tour Friday during the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau’s Eagle Expo.
—The Daily Review Photos/Diane Miller Fears
Ginger Clark, right, of Houston gets a closer look at a bald eagle during the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau-sponsored Eagle Expo boat tour Friday.
Nongame avian ecologist Robert Dobbs with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries was on board the Capt. Caviar to provide avian identification during one of the Eagle Expo boat tours. He spotted 31 varieties of birds including 23 bald eagles.
This pair of bald eagles shares a tree branch. They were among the 23 eagles sighted during the Capt. Caviar boat tour Friday during the Cajun Coast Visitors and Con-vention Bureau’s Eagle Expo.