Beacons in Berwick: Two men and a girl saved her father's life

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Berwick Police Officers Billy Chapman, left, and J.P. Henry, right, pose for pictures with Don Valentine, red shirt, Quinn Toups and Isabelle Toups. Valentine and Isabelle received Beacons Shine On certificates at Tuesday's town council meeting. In August, Isabelle told her mother that Quinn Toups had fallen in a swimming pool. Valentine helped pull him out and administered CPR.