AGU's Kids Who Love Art workshops slated in June

Artists Guild Unlimited’s Kids Who Love Art workshops are planned for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 10-13 and June 17-20 at the AGU Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City.

Registration is $40 for one workshop or $70 for both and is open to children ages 5 to 14.

Workshops will consist of:

—Week 1: June 10-13

Monday — The joy of drawing and shading with a pencil.

Tuesday — Discover proportion using shape and shading.

Wednesday — Draw a still life in proportion on watercolor paper.

Thursday — Using watercolor, students will learn how to paint and use brush techniques to complete their still life painting.

—Week 2: June 17-20

Monday — The joy of drawing at individual levels. Shading and shape using pencil techniques will be perfected.

Tuesday — Intense discovery into proportion using shape and shading at each student’s individual level of ability.

Wednesday — A “let’s go outside” presentation where students will learn how to draw what they see and how to use proportion to create a realistic drawing on watercolor paper.

Thursday — Students will use watercolor to paint and finalize their drawing from the previous day. Color theory, color mixing and brush handling techniques will be taught.

Information about registration is available through Zora “Becky” Bergeron at 985-518-5045.

The gallery is located at 201 Everett St.