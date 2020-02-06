Residents asked to take quality of life survey

Staff Report

You can help make your community better by taking part in the 2020 Morgan City Quality of Life Survey, the St. Mary Chamber said this week.

A similar survey was conducted in 2017 and since that time local leaders have broadened their focus on community improvement.

In September 2018, St. Mary Excel, an economic development advocacy group, facilitated an Urban Land Institute panel of experts to examine area strengths and weaknesses to help leaders plan for neighborhood revitalization, a diversified economy, and leisure activities. The panel generated a report that has been shared with residents and can be found through a link on this story at StMaryNow.com

Local officials set a goal of ensuring that Morgan City and Berwick along with St. Mary Parish is an area where people not only work, but choose to live. Quality of life factors such as infrastructure, recreation, education, and tourism are ones that make a community more desirable than others to live and also raise a family.

Two features are different from the 2017 survey, the Chamber said. The first is inclusion of young adults. The panel of experts encouraged leaders to listen to “intergenerational voices.” Hearing the ideas of future homeowners and leaders was important to attract young adults back to the area once they leave for college.

The second new feature in the 2020 Quality of Life Survey is a section on taxation. The taxation section reflects an understanding that quality of life improvements can be costly and efficiency is needed when resources are limited. Residents can indicate their priorities in how taxes are used to grow the place they call home.

“While an economic downturn in our area presented challenges, an opportunity exists to be more efficient and inclusive,” the Chamber said. “Your ideas are needed to do this.

"The history and legacy of Morgan City and Berwick presents strong evidence that we can continue to make this area a shining beacon and thriving safe harbor on the Cajun Coast when we hear and use the best ideas.”

You can find the survey on the chamber’s home page at stmarychamber.com