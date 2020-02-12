Article Image Alt Text

Murphy Oil Corp. CEO Roger Jenkins speaks Tuesday to the Atchafalaya API Chapter at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Article Image Alt Text

Murphy Oil Corp. CEO Roger Jenkins, center, spoke Tuesday at the Atchafalaya American Petroleum Institute Chapter meeting in Morgan City. Shown from left are Burt Adams, Monsignor Douglas Courville, Jenkins, Herbie Kimble and Ray Autrey.

Business comes home: Murphy CEO speaks to local API

Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:26pm

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020