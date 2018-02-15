Maegan Smith

Yellow fever History Talk at Jeanerette Museum

Feb. 15, 2018

Maegan Smith, Vermilionville Living History Museum and Folklife Park collections manager, will present a yellow fever History Talk at the Jeanerette Museum at 6 p.m. Feb. 28.
Smith has a master’s degree in public history and a Historic Preservation certificate from the University of Louisi-ana at Lafayette.
She will discuss the epidemic of yellow fever that reportedly devasted and threatened Louisiana’s population from 1796 until 1905.
In this history talk, Smith will give insight on the effects of yellow fever in Iberia Parish and the surrounding parishes as well as New Orleans and larger cities. She will explain how steps towards eradication of the disease came from the 1900 commission of United States Army surgeons where they proved the mosquito’s role in the transmission of yellow fever.
This history talk is being held free of charge and is suitable for an adult audience. Seating may be limited and is taken on a first come, first serve basis.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Jeanerette Museum. For information online visit www.jeanerettemuseum.com or email jeanerettemuseum@yahoo.com. The museum is located at 500 E. Main St. in Jeanerette.

