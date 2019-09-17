Verret and Smith receive St. Mary AARP award

Peggy Verret and Faye Smith received the St. Mary AARP Community Service Award at the St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 monthly meeting on Sept. 9 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Verret is a board member and Smith is president. They have worked hard to improve the chapter and the community. They were presented the award by St. Mary AARP Board Member AnnEtta Lombardo.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsor for September was District Attorney Bo Duhé, 16th Judicial District. Attendees were served a meal of beef stew, rice, garlic bread, salad and cake. The meal was prepared by Lonnie LaBouve.

Duhé updated members on current and planned activities of the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s office, as well as introducing members of his staff.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for September were recognized at the meeting. The birthday cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be held on Oct. 7.