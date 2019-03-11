St. Mary AARP holds Mardi Gras celebration

Harry “Put” and Lillian Rebardie were presented as St. Mary AARP Mardi Gras King and Queen XXXI during the 31st St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 Mardi Gras Royal Court and Ball held Feb. 23 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. Theme of the gala was “A Cajun Mardi Gras.”

St. Mary AARP President Faye Smith welcomed attendees. Master of ceremonies was Gordon Smith. The emcee guided the audience through the evening’s Mardi Gras royal court and comedy routines based upon South Louisiana personalities and legends.

Members of the court included dukes and maids Winston Morgan and Gwen Trahan, representing “The King of the Swamp” and “Jolie Blonde;” Carolyn Giandelone and Betty Vicknair, representing “T-Noon Thibodeaux” and his wife “Colinda;” Ronnie Ledet and AnnEtta Lombardo, representing “T-Frere Boudreaux” and his wife “Yvonne;” and Carl Thornton and Lynette Berthelot, representing “Handsome Jack” and “Marie Laveau.”

Entertainers from St. Mary AARP were Lou Campos’ Line Dancers and Don Campos as “The Rou-Garou.”

In keeping with the tradition of honoring outgoing royalty, St. Mary AARP Mardi Gras King and Queen XXX Bryce and Margaret Merrill were recognized.

The new royalty was presented keys to the city by Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi III and keys to St. Mary Parish by St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff. The Merrills presented gifts to the Rebardies on behalf of St. Mary AARP. Faye Smith presented gifts from the chapter to the new royal court.

Nicole Rebardie Hand, Sybil Rebardie Wiggins and Charmane Duhon made celebratory toasts to the reigning royalty.

Mona Richard, 2019 St. Mary AARP Mardi Gras ball chairperson, and the emcee thanked all participants and sponsors of the event.

Leading the court and audience in a “Second Line” around the dance floor was King and Queen XXXI in conclusion of the event.

Dance music was by the seven-piece band, “Five O’Clock Shadows.”