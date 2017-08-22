Sholarships top AARP meeting

Scholarships were presented during the Aug. 7 St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 meeting held at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Hannah Nichole Gros and Connor J. Laiche were presented monetary scholarships by AARP Scholarship Committee members Helen Ross, Curtis Leonard and Lydia Landry. Gros will attend Nicholls State University in Thibodaux to major in nursing. Laiche will attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge to major in mechanical engineering.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music, followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsors for August were St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff, and St. Mary Parish Councilmen Kevin Voisin, Paul Naquin and Sterling Fryou.

Attendees were served a meal of fried catfish, white beans, rice, salad and birthday cake. The meal was prepared by Sterling Fryou, Pat Fryou, Floyd Hymel, Shirley Hymel and other AARP members.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants were recognized at the meeting. The cake was donated by M C Bank.