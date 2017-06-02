Patterson Garden Club refurbishes Blue Star markers

Patterson Garden Club recently had the Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker at the entrance of Patterson, top and center photos, and the Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker at City Hall, bottom photo, refurbished. The Blue Star Marker (dedicated in 1999) and the By-way Marker (dedicated in 2004) serve as a tribute to the armed forces of America. These markers are sponsored by National Garden Clubs and its members. Each year in November, a Blue Star Memorial Program is sponsored by the City and the garden club during Veterans Week. Wreaths are placed at both markers.