Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker before
—Submitted Photos

Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker refurbished

Refurbished Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker at Patterson City Hall

Patterson Garden Club refurbishes Blue Star markers

Fri, 06/02/2017 - 10:13am StMaryNow.com

Patterson Garden Club recently had the Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker at the entrance of Patterson, top and center photos, and the Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker at City Hall, bottom photo, refurbished. The Blue Star Marker (dedicated in 1999) and the By-way Marker (dedicated in 2004) serve as a tribute to the armed forces of America. These markers are sponsored by National Garden Clubs and its members. Each year in November, a Blue Star Memorial Program is sponsored by the City and the garden club during Veterans Week. Wreaths are placed at both markers.

