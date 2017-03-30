Guest speaker for the Patterson Garden Club March 21 meeting was Luke Bienvenu. He discussed beekeeping. Club Secretary Sharon Larson presented him with a gift of appreciation.
Co-hostesses for the Patterson Garden Club March 21 meeting were Hannah Boudreaux, center, and Fedora Boudreaux, right. With them is club President Juanita Bienvenu.

Patterson Garden Club learns about beekeeping

Thu, 03/30/2017 - 9:55am StMaryNow.com

The Patterson Garden Club held its monthly meeting on March 21 at the home of Iris Roy.
Guest speaker Luke Bienvenu gave information about beekeeping including hives, wax and queen bees. This was an extension of last year’s program by Bienvenu.
He also instructed members on making new plants from grafting of an established plant. A discussion was held about proper care of crape myrtles.
Secretary Sharon Larson presented Bienvenu a gift of appreciation.
The club made plans for a field trip in April to Houmas House.
Co-hostesses for the meeting were Hannah Boudreaux and Fedora Boudreaux.

